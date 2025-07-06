Man arrested following stabbing in Derry

A man has been arrested following a stabbing in Derry city this morning.

A report was received just after 9.30am that there was a stabbing in the Faustina Terrace area and a man in his 40s was found with a serious wound to his arm.

He has been taken to hospital for treatment.

The suspect, a 31-year-old man, was found shortly afterwards in a nearby residential address and arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

While being detained, he became aggressive with Police and was further arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault on police.

On arrival at custody, he was additionally arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and theft.

Police have assured the public that the matter was resolved quickly and the suspect remains in custody.