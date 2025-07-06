Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Police in Derry investigating arson attack on property

Police in Derry are appealing for information following an arson in the Moyglass Place area of the city yesterday evening.

A report was received at approximately 7.45pm that a property was on fire.

The PSNI and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate.

Two men, possibly wearing red hats, both with their faces covered with scarves, had been seen at the property shortly before the fire started and left the area in a silver van.

No injuries have been reported.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist enquiries to contact detectives on 101.

