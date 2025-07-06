Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Strategic alliance formed between Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce and Donegal Dublin Business Network

A new strategic alliance has been formed between Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce and the Donegal Dublin Business Network.

They met in Dublin earlier this week, with the aim of driving investment and economic growth in Donegal.

Over the past number of months, both organisations have recognised their shared goals and the opportunity to work together.

This new alliance represents a shared commitment to advancing the economic and strategic interests of the urban centre of Letterkenny and the wider county of Donegal.

By combining efforts, they aim to unlock the full potential of Donegal and its business community so as to enhance its profile as a region in need of targeted investment.

Collectively, they will work together in helping to position the county as a strategic economic driver, capable of attracting investment and supporting enterprise, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

The plan is also to develop collaborative events and initiatives aligned with the strategic objectives of both organisations that will serve to unlock business opportunities for members of the two organisations and to create greater awareness in Dublin of the employee and business opportunities that are available in Letterkenny and the wider county.

