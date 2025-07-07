£64,000 worth of drugs seized in Derry

£64,000 worth of drugs have been seized in Derry today.
The seizure, includes suspected Class A, B and C drugs.
Police are appealing to anyone who has any information about suspected drugs activity to contact them on 101.
