£64,000 worth of drugs seized in Derry

£64,000 worth of drugs have been seized in Derry today.

The seizure, includes suspected Class A, B and C drugs.

Police are appealing to anyone who has any information about suspected drugs activity to contact them on 101.

Top Stories

News

Waterworld Bundoran to reopen next week

7 July 2025
News

£64,000 worth of drugs seized in Derry

7 July 2025
News, Top Stories

Clerical Changes announced for Raphoe Diocese

7 July 2025
News, Audio, Top Stories

The pain of this tragedy will be felt across Donegal – Fr McLaughlin

7 July 2025
