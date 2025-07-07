Almost 20 post offices closed in Donegal since 2015

Almost 20 post offices have closed in Donegal since 2015.

According to new figures from An Post, over 250 post offices have shut across the country within the last 10 years.

Of those to close, 201 were located in rural areas.

Of the 19 that closed in Donegal, 16 were located in rural areas and 3 in urban areas.

The figures were released in response to a parliamentary question from Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane.

President of the Irish Postmasters Union, Seán Martin says the impact of these closures is far-reaching: