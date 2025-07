The leader of Aontu says Donegal is one of the areas where a very strong constituency organisation is developing, and that bodes well for the future.

Peadar Toibin, who is in the county for a public meeting in Letterkenny tonight, says his aim is to substantially increase the party’s representation at local and national level.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, he told Greg Hughes the party’s growth in Donegal is a very good reflection of what they’re trying to achieve………..