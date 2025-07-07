Clerical Changes announced for Raphoe Diocese

Priests in the Diocese of Raphoe are carrying a heavier burden of responsibility because of the declining number of clergy.

That’s one of the messages from Diocesan Administrator Fr Kevin Gillespie, who has announced clerical changes today.

Four priests, Fr Francis McLoone, Fr Eddie Gallagher, Fr Charlie Byrne and Fr Martin Collum are retiring.

On the weekend of August 17th and 18th, Fr James Sweeney will become Parish Priest in Killymard, he’ll be replaced in Frosses by Fr Liam Boyle.

Fr Paddy Dunne becomes Parish Priest in Carrigart, he’ll be replaced in Ballyshannon by Fr Rory Brady.

Fr Philip Kemmy, Parish Priest in Newtowncunningham will also now serve as Parish Priest in St Johnston.

Fr Colm O’Gallachoir, Parish Priest in Killybegs will also now serve as Administrator in Bruckless.

Fr Stephen Gorman becomes Parish Priest in Rathmullan, while Fr Anthony Briody becomes Administrator in Tamney.

Fr Damien Nejad will be curate in Newtowncunningham and St. Johnston, while Fr Raymond McQuarrie will serve as curate in Milford.

Fr Joseph Ndiraba, will be curate in Bruckless, while Fr Sunil Joseph will be curate in Ballyshannon and chaplain to the Syro-Malabar community in the Diocese.

The Parish of Glenswilly will be administered from St. Eunan’s Cathedral.