Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Clerical Changes announced for Raphoe Diocese

Priests in the Diocese of Raphoe are carrying a heavier burden of responsibility because of the declining number of clergy.

That’s one of the messages from Diocesan Administrator Fr Kevin Gillespie, who has announced clerical changes today.

Four priests, Fr Francis McLoone, Fr Eddie Gallagher, Fr Charlie Byrne and Fr Martin Collum are retiring.

On the weekend of August 17th and 18th, Fr James Sweeney will become Parish Priest in Killymard, he’ll be replaced in Frosses by Fr Liam Boyle.

Fr Paddy Dunne becomes Parish Priest in Carrigart, he’ll be replaced in Ballyshannon by Fr Rory Brady.

Fr Philip Kemmy, Parish Priest in Newtowncunningham will also now serve as Parish Priest in St Johnston.

Fr Colm O’Gallachoir, Parish Priest in Killybegs will also now serve as Administrator in Bruckless.

Fr Stephen Gorman becomes Parish Priest in Rathmullan, while Fr Anthony Briody becomes Administrator in Tamney.

Fr Damien Nejad will be curate in Newtowncunningham and St. Johnston, while Fr Raymond McQuarrie will serve as curate in Milford.

Fr Joseph Ndiraba, will be curate in Bruckless, while Fr Sunil Joseph will be curate in Ballyshannon and chaplain to the Syro-Malabar community in the Diocese.

The Parish of Glenswilly will be administered from St. Eunan’s Cathedral.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

waterworld2
News

Waterworld Bundoran to reopen next week

7 July 2025
504380942_1188365983329671_7874693596322372513_n
News

£64,000 worth of drugs seized in Derry

7 July 2025
st eugenes cathedral
News, Top Stories

Clerical Changes announced for Raphoe Diocese

7 July 2025
Funeral Mass
News, Audio, Top Stories

The pain of this tragedy will be felt across Donegal – Fr McLaughlin

7 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

waterworld2
News

Waterworld Bundoran to reopen next week

7 July 2025
504380942_1188365983329671_7874693596322372513_n
News

£64,000 worth of drugs seized in Derry

7 July 2025
st eugenes cathedral
News, Top Stories

Clerical Changes announced for Raphoe Diocese

7 July 2025
Funeral Mass
News, Audio, Top Stories

The pain of this tragedy will be felt across Donegal – Fr McLaughlin

7 July 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 July 2025
mary lou
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mary Lou McDonald doesn’t rule out running for President

7 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube