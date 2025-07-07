Fahan Marina development must be facilitated – Canning

Donegal County Council is being warned that if development is not allowed at Fahan Marina, then an opportunity to substantially increase the area’s tourism infrastructure and visitor numbers will be lost.

Speaking at a recent meeting, Inishowen Municipal District Cathaoirleach Paul Canning said there is a proposal on the table to improve facilities and develop a hotel at the marina there.

However, he says efforts by council to amend the County Development Plan in order to facilitate that have been blocked at national level.

Cllr Canning says that needs to be revisited, and as part of that, there needs to be immediate improvements to waste water treatment, in order to boost capacity on the network, and facilitate the return of the Blue Flag to the nearby beach at Lisfannon…………