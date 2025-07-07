Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Funeral taking place today of tragic mother and daughter

The funeral will take place this afternoon for the mother and daughter who died in a collision in Carndonagh last week.

6-year-old Ella McLaughlin passed away following the crash on Wednesday evening.

Her mother, Natalie, succumbed to her injuries in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast the following day.

The pair will be laid to rest this afternoon, following 12 pm Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Carndonagh.

A fundraiser to support the family of Natalie and Ella was set up at the weekend, which has raised over €35,000.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Áras-an-Uachtarain-front-view
News, Audio

Fine Gael opens presidential nominations

7 July 2025
luh-new-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

LUH worst performer on cancer treatment start times

7 July 2025
335-new-housing-assistance-payment-hap-established-in-kerry
News, Top Stories

Property prices in Donegal rise by €12,000 in second quarter of 2025

7 July 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News

Mains repair works to cause supply disruptions in Tully and Ramelton today

7 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Áras-an-Uachtarain-front-view
News, Audio

Fine Gael opens presidential nominations

7 July 2025
luh-new-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

LUH worst performer on cancer treatment start times

7 July 2025
335-new-housing-assistance-payment-hap-established-in-kerry
News, Top Stories

Property prices in Donegal rise by €12,000 in second quarter of 2025

7 July 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News

Mains repair works to cause supply disruptions in Tully and Ramelton today

7 July 2025
Obit Template - 2025-07-04T141336.224
News, Top Stories

Funeral taking place today of tragic mother and daughter

7 July 2025
Áras-an-Uachtarain-front-view
News

Fine Gael to kick off search for presidential candidate tomorrow

6 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube