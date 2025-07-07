Funeral taking place today of tragic mother and daughter

The funeral will take place this afternoon for the mother and daughter who died in a collision in Carndonagh last week.

6-year-old Ella McLaughlin passed away following the crash on Wednesday evening.

Her mother, Natalie, succumbed to her injuries in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast the following day.

The pair will be laid to rest this afternoon, following 12 pm Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Carndonagh.

A fundraiser to support the family of Natalie and Ella was set up at the weekend, which has raised over €35,000.