Man arrested on suspicion of multiple motoring offences in Derry

A man who was driving a vehicle with a child passenger has been arrested on suspicion of a number of motoring offences in Derry.

At around 10.20 last night, police were alerted to a vehicle in the Springtown area.

After stopping the vehicle and speaking with the male driver, officers conducted a preliminary drug test. The man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving when unfit through drink or drugs, not having a driving licence, using a motor vehicle without insurance, and driving a passenger car with unrestrained child.

He has since been released on bail to allow for additional enquiries, and will return for further questioning on a future date.