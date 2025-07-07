Mary Lou McDonald doesn’t rule out running for President

Mary Lou McDonald hasn’t ruled out running for President.
The Sinn Féin leader says her party is considering all options, including backing a left unity candidate.
Deputy McDonald was asked whether she’s ruling her name out of the contest:
