Police appealing for information after van stolen in Strabane

Police in Strabane are appealing for information following the theft of a van in the town in the early hours of this morning.

It’s reported a blue Mercedes Sprinter van was stolen from a driveway in the Derry Road area of the town at around 2:40am.

There have also been reports of other vehicles in the vicinity being tampered with.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident, or who may know the location of the van, to contact them on 101.

They are also keen to hear from anyone who is offered a similar van for sale in suspicious circumstances or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area.