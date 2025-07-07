Preceptors honoured at LUH Awards Ceremony

A Preceptorship Awards Ceremony was recently held at Letterkenny University Hospital, in collaboration with the Nurse Practice Development Unit.

The event celebrated the dedication and professionalism of hospital based and community-based preceptors who have made outstanding contributions to the education of BSc (Hons) Undergraduate Nursing Students from Atlantic Technological University during their clinical placements.

Aligned with the standards set by the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland, the role of the preceptor is pivotal in nursing education – bridging academic learning with real world practice.

Their responsibilities include helping students adapt to the clinical setting, facilitating the integration of theory into practice, assessing clinical competence, and modelling professionalism and compassionate care.

Marie Anne McDaid CNM2 Theatre, Nollaig Simms Staff Nurse Medical 5 and Catherine McLaughlin Staff Nurse Emergency Department were honoured for their exceptional commitment to their role as a Preceptor and their positive impact on student learning and development.

Dr Orla Noonan, Director of Nursing at Letterkenny University Hospital said, “Our preceptors play a vital role in shaping the next generation of nurses. Their dedication, empathy, and willingness to share their expertise are at the heart of our healthcare system.”