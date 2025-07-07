Property prices in Donegal rise by €12,000 in second quarter of 2025

Property prices in Donegal have risen by €12,500 during the second quarter of the year.

According to the MyHome Property Price Report, there has been an annual asking price inflation of 7% nationally.

The report for Q2 2025 shows that the median asking price for a property in Donegal is now €255,000.

This means prices have risen by €40,000 compared with this time last year.

Asking prices for a 3-bed semi-detached house in the county rose by €10,000 over the quarter to €189,000.

This means that prices in the segment have risen by €21,500 compared to this time last year.

Meanwhile, the asking price for a 4-bed semi-detached house in Donegal rose by €3,000 over the quarter to €275,000, up €40,000 compared to this time last year.

There were 434 properties for sale in Donegal at the end of Q2 2025 – an increase of 56% over the quarter.

The average time for a property to go sale agreed in the county after being placed up for sale now stands at nearly three months.