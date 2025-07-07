Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Property prices in Donegal rise by €12,000 in second quarter of 2025

Property prices in Donegal have risen by €12,500 during the second quarter of the year.

According to the MyHome Property Price Report, there has been an annual asking price inflation of 7% nationally.

The report for Q2 2025 shows that the median asking price for a property in Donegal is now €255,000.

This means prices have risen by €40,000 compared with this time last year.

Asking prices for a 3-bed semi-detached house in the county rose by €10,000 over the quarter to €189,000.

This means that prices in the segment have risen by €21,500 compared to this time last year.

Meanwhile, the asking price for a 4-bed semi-detached house in Donegal rose by €3,000 over the quarter to €275,000, up €40,000 compared to this time last year.

There were 434 properties for sale in Donegal at the end of Q2 2025 – an increase of 56% over the quarter.

The average time for a property to go sale agreed in the county after being placed up for sale now stands at nearly three months.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Áras-an-Uachtarain-front-view
News, Audio

Fine Gael opens presidential nominations

7 July 2025
luh-new-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

LUH worst performer for cancer treatment start times

7 July 2025
335-new-housing-assistance-payment-hap-established-in-kerry
News, Top Stories

Property prices in Donegal rise by €12,000 in second quarter of 2025

7 July 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News

Mains repair works to cause supply disruptions in Tully and Ramelton today

7 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Áras-an-Uachtarain-front-view
News, Audio

Fine Gael opens presidential nominations

7 July 2025
luh-new-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

LUH worst performer for cancer treatment start times

7 July 2025
335-new-housing-assistance-payment-hap-established-in-kerry
News, Top Stories

Property prices in Donegal rise by €12,000 in second quarter of 2025

7 July 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News

Mains repair works to cause supply disruptions in Tully and Ramelton today

7 July 2025
Obit Template - 2025-07-04T141336.224
News, Top Stories

Funeral taking place today of tragic mother and daughter

7 July 2025
Áras-an-Uachtarain-front-view
News

Fine Gael to kick off search for presidential candidate tomorrow

6 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube