Waterworld in Bundoran is due to reopen next week, following major renovation works.

The facility closed a number of months ago to facilitate the works which include enhanced shower and toilet facilities as well as a new reception area and enhanced pool facilities.

The opening on Monday, will be officiated by Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councillor Paul Canning and Councillor Michael McMahon, Chair of Bundoran Waterworld Clg.