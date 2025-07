Over 5,800 children were in care last year, 236 of them in care in Donegal.

Tusla’s annual report shows 3,102 referrals were made to Tusla across Donegal in 2024.

Nationally, the agency received a record 96,666 child protection and welfare referrals.

Tusla CEO, Kate Duggan, says 2025 is expected to be even busier: