Erin Friel has been selected as one of 13 athletes for this months European Youth Olympic Festival.

The Letterkenny AC member has been included on the team to run the 400m and the Medley Relay.

The event takes place in Skopje, North Macedonia from the 20th to 27th July.

Finn Valley’s Dermot McGranaghan will attend the event as a coach to the Irish athletics team while Letterkenny native Michael Black is the team leader for the six strong cycling squad.