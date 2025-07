No non-compliances have been recorded in HIQA’s latest report on a residential centre for people with disabilities in Donegal.

HIQA found residents at Dreenan, which is part of Ard Greine Court in Stranorlar, received a good quality service, delivered by a consistent team of staff with the necessary mix of skills.

There were three residents at the five bedroom bungalow when the premises was inspected in March.

You can access the full report HERE