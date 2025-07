Lough Swilly RNLI was launched last night following reports of a yacht in difficulty with two people on board on Lough Swilly.

The rescue service was alerted by Malin Head Coast Guard at 10pm and the Atlantic 85 Inshore Lifeboat launched.

By the time they arrived on scene, the yacht was underway again.

The RNLI anchored just past Fahan Marina until the tide began to rise and it was safe to enter the Marina after which the crew returned to Ned’s Point, refuelled and made ready for service.