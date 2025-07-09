Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, July 9th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, July 9th:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

child children kid kids
News, Audio

3,102 Tusla referrals made in Donegal in 2024

9 July 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, July 9th

9 July 2025
News Template
News, Audio, Top Stories

United Against Racism Donegal says ‘the burning of effigies is a precursor to the burning of people’

9 July 2025
Jellyfish1
News

Warning issued over Lion’s Mane jellyfish in Donegal

9 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

child children kid kids
News, Audio

3,102 Tusla referrals made in Donegal in 2024

9 July 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, July 9th

9 July 2025
News Template
News, Audio, Top Stories

United Against Racism Donegal says ‘the burning of effigies is a precursor to the burning of people’

9 July 2025
Jellyfish1
News

Warning issued over Lion’s Mane jellyfish in Donegal

9 July 2025
Conserving water (1)
News

Uisce Eireann continues to appeal to people in Donegal to be mindful of water use

9 July 2025
Supermarket Trolly
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘People are being fleeced by high grocery costs’ – Deputy Doherty

9 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube