Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Mark Coyle looking for Shels to kick on in Champions League

Shelbourne captain Mark Coyle says they still have ‘respect’ and ‘love’ for former boss Damien Duff, but they now want to usher in a ‘new era under Joey O’Brien.

The League of Ireland title holders open their first Champions League campaign in two decades by hosting Linfield in the first round of the qualifiers tonight.

Shels beat Cork City last weekend to pick up their first win since Duff’s departure 17 days ago, and Donegal native Coyle says they want to kick on against the Irish League champions:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

IMG_2087
News, Top Stories

PSNI say they’re aware of boat placed on loyalist bonfire in Co Tyrone

9 July 2025
Peadar Toibin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach tells Toibin that government investment in cancer services is increasing

9 July 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 July 2025
HIQA
News

HIQA finds no non-compliances during inspection at Dreenan

9 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

IMG_2087
News, Top Stories

PSNI say they’re aware of boat placed on loyalist bonfire in Co Tyrone

9 July 2025
Peadar Toibin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach tells Toibin that government investment in cancer services is increasing

9 July 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 July 2025
HIQA
News

HIQA finds no non-compliances during inspection at Dreenan

9 July 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 252 – The Mulroy Drive initiative with Paddy Logue

9 July 2025
Damien O'Brien
News, Audio, Top Stories

gofundme page set up to support family of Donegal native killed in California

9 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube