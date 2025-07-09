Mark Coyle looking for Shels to kick on in Champions League

Shelbourne captain Mark Coyle says they still have ‘respect’ and ‘love’ for former boss Damien Duff, but they now want to usher in a ‘new era under Joey O’Brien.

The League of Ireland title holders open their first Champions League campaign in two decades by hosting Linfield in the first round of the qualifiers tonight.

Shels beat Cork City last weekend to pick up their first win since Duff’s departure 17 days ago, and Donegal native Coyle says they want to kick on against the Irish League champions: