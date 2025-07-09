Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Michael Duffy named Player of the Month

Michael Duffy has been named the SSE Airtricity /Soccer Writers player of the month for June.

The Derry City winger edged out Waterford’s Padraig Amond and Dale Rooney of Bohs.

Duffy has found the net 8 times in 23 appearances this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Supermarket Trolly
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘People are being fleeced by high grocery costs’ – Deputy Doherty

9 July 2025
unnamed
News

Lough Swilly RNLI launched after yacht gets into difficulty

9 July 2025
IMG_2087
News, Top Stories

PSNI say they’re aware of boat placed on loyalist bonfire in Co Tyrone

9 July 2025
Peadar Toibin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach tells Toibin that government investment in cancer services is increasing

9 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Supermarket Trolly
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘People are being fleeced by high grocery costs’ – Deputy Doherty

9 July 2025
unnamed
News

Lough Swilly RNLI launched after yacht gets into difficulty

9 July 2025
IMG_2087
News, Top Stories

PSNI say they’re aware of boat placed on loyalist bonfire in Co Tyrone

9 July 2025
Peadar Toibin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach tells Toibin that government investment in cancer services is increasing

9 July 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 July 2025
HIQA
News

HIQA finds no non-compliances during inspection at Dreenan

9 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube