Michael Duffy named Player of the Month

Michael Duffy has been named the SSE Airtricity /Soccer Writers player of the month for June.
The Derry City winger edged out Waterford’s Padraig Amond and Dale Rooney of Bohs.
Duffy has found the net 8 times in 23 appearances this season.
