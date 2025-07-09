North West 10k Committee to be honoured with Civic Reception

28 years on from the first ever North West 10k came the fabulous news on Tuesday that the Committee is be honoured with a Civic Reception. The Mayor of the Letterkenny/Milford Municipal District Cllr Ciaran Brogan made the proposal at the monthly meeting and received unanimous support from his fellow Cllrs.

Mayor Brogan said honouring the 10k Committee was fitting after the recent announcement that the charity event had passed the 1 million euros mark. He added that it was a hugely successful community fundraiser with the money going to many very causes in Donegal.

10k Chairperson Neil Martin said it was fantastic news for all the Committees past and present who had been involved from the start in 1997 to the present day. “I would like to thank Mayor Ciaran Brogan and all the Cllrs in the Letterkenny/Milford MD for proposing this Civic Reception for the North West 10k. The Cllrs have supported us every year with contributions that helps us with costs of running charity run and walk. We now have 41 charities who have benefitted to the tune of €1,018,000. To get over the 1 million euros mark this year was a big achievement and a testimony to the hard work of the volunteers over the 28 years. All our sponsors from 1997 deserve great credit for being us all the way.

A big thank you as well to the Letterkenny Chamber who were there from the start and are still us. Most especially we have to acknowledge the original committee under Chairman Charlie Kelly who took on the responsibility of starting the North West 10k. That took courage at the time and a lot of work to build it up in the early years.

28 years on it must make them feel really proud to see what has been achieved passing the million euros mark and now going to be honoured with a Civic Reception” Mr Martin said. The first North West 10k was held in 1997 after it took over from Rockhill 10k which had been staging the charity run for over a decade. The Letterkenny/Milford Municipal District will host the North West 10k Civic Reception on a date that will be confirmed in due course.