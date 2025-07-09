Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

PSNI say they’re aware of boat placed on loyalist bonfire in Co Tyrone

Picture from South Tyrone MLA Colm Gildernew

The PSNI say they’re aware of an item placed on a loyalist bonfire in the Moygashel area of County Tyrone – and enquiries are underway.

A boat has been placed on top of the structure, with mannequins dressed in lifejackets, along with a sign which says “stop the boats”.

It comes ahead of bonfire night on Friday.

South Tyrone MLA Colm Gildernew has described the act as disgusting.

He says it is fuelled by sickening racist far-right attitudes and is a clear incitement to hatred

Mr Gildernew has called for the effigies and posters to be removed immediately.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

unnamed
News

Lough Swilly RNLI launched after yacht gets into difficulty

9 July 2025
IMG_2087
News, Top Stories

PSNI say they’re aware of boat placed on loyalist bonfire in Co Tyrone

9 July 2025
Peadar Toibin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach tells Toibin that government investment in cancer services is increasing

9 July 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

unnamed
News

Lough Swilly RNLI launched after yacht gets into difficulty

9 July 2025
IMG_2087
News, Top Stories

PSNI say they’re aware of boat placed on loyalist bonfire in Co Tyrone

9 July 2025
Peadar Toibin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach tells Toibin that government investment in cancer services is increasing

9 July 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 July 2025
HIQA
News

HIQA finds no non-compliances during inspection at Dreenan

9 July 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 252 – The Mulroy Drive initiative with Paddy Logue

9 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube