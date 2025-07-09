PSNI say they’re aware of boat placed on loyalist bonfire in Co Tyrone

The PSNI say they’re aware of an item placed on a loyalist bonfire in the Moygashel area of County Tyrone – and enquiries are underway.

A boat has been placed on top of the structure, with mannequins dressed in lifejackets, along with a sign which says “stop the boats”.

It comes ahead of bonfire night on Friday.

South Tyrone MLA Colm Gildernew has described the act as disgusting.

He says it is fuelled by sickening racist far-right attitudes and is a clear incitement to hatred

Mr Gildernew has called for the effigies and posters to be removed immediately.