Uisce Eireann continues to appeal to people in Donegal to be mindful of water use

Uisce Eireann continues to appeal to people right across Donegal to be mindful of their water use.

A Water Conservation Order, introduced in May, remains in place in Milford; meanwhile, the utility says Buncrana, Carrigart-Downings, Milford, Ballybofey, Stranorlar, and Letterkenny are experiencing an increased demand.

Uisce Eireann says water levels at Lough Colmcille, which supplies water to the Milford area, remain under severe pressure due to significantly reduced rainfall over the past six months, combined with a noticeable increase in water demand in Milford over the past couple of years as a result of growth in the area.

Damien O’Sullivan, Uisce Éireann’s Water Network Operations Manager in Co Donegal, says levels in many water sources are significantly lower than normal for this time of year following a drier than average autumn, winter, and spring. An increase in demand across many of the supplies, he says, has put further pressure on the network and reservoirs.

