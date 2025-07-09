Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Uisce Eireann continues to appeal to people in Donegal to be mindful of water use

Uisce Eireann continues to appeal to people right across Donegal to be mindful of their water use.

A Water Conservation Order, introduced in May, remains in place in Milford; meanwhile, the utility says Buncrana, Carrigart-Downings, Milford, Ballybofey, Stranorlar, and Letterkenny are experiencing an increased demand.

Uisce Eireann says water levels at Lough Colmcille, which supplies water to the Milford area, remain under severe pressure due to significantly reduced rainfall over the past six months, combined with a noticeable increase in water demand in Milford over the past couple of years as a result of growth in the area.

Damien O’Sullivan, Uisce Éireann’s Water Network Operations Manager in Co Donegal, says levels in many water sources are significantly lower than normal for this time of year following a drier than average autumn, winter, and spring. An increase in demand across many of the supplies, he says, has put further pressure on the network and reservoirs.
Uisce Éireann is appealing to customers in Donegal to be mindful of their water use.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Jellyfish1
News

Warning issued over Lion’s Mane jellyfish in Donegal

9 July 2025
Conserving water (1)
News

Uisce Eireann continues to appeal to people in Donegal to be mindful of water use

9 July 2025
Supermarket Trolly
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘People are being fleeced by high grocery costs’ – Deputy Doherty

9 July 2025
unnamed
News

Lough Swilly RNLI launched after yacht gets into difficulty

9 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Jellyfish1
News

Warning issued over Lion’s Mane jellyfish in Donegal

9 July 2025
Conserving water (1)
News

Uisce Eireann continues to appeal to people in Donegal to be mindful of water use

9 July 2025
Supermarket Trolly
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘People are being fleeced by high grocery costs’ – Deputy Doherty

9 July 2025
unnamed
News

Lough Swilly RNLI launched after yacht gets into difficulty

9 July 2025
IMG_2087
News, Top Stories

PSNI say they’re aware of boat placed on loyalist bonfire in Co Tyrone

9 July 2025
Peadar Toibin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach tells Toibin that government investment in cancer services is increasing

9 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube