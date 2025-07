United Against Racism Donegal says ‘the burning of effigies is a precursor to the burning of people’.

It’s as effigies of migrants in a boat was placed on top of a loyalist bonfire in Co Tyrone.

The structure in Moygashel includes mannequins dressed in life jackets, along with a sign which reads “stop the boats.”

Police say enquiries are ongoing.

Eleanor Lamb, a member of United Against Racism Donegal is supporting calls for the effigies to be removed: