Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

WE get reaction to Michael Martin’s assertion that a Surgical Hub for Sligo was not part of a deal agreed by government for the support of Independents. We hear of a unique bursary scheme being offered to attract new students to a west Donegal Irish language school:

There’s local reaction to the news that a trip for Palestinian children to Ireland has been blocked over visa issues and we chat about the reestablishment of a Letterkenny Women’s Rugby Team and how you can get involved:

There’s chat and live music as we look forward to Altan concerts in Donegal this weekend, Paul is on to chat gardening and there’s reaction to the Irish Cancer Society’s latest release which shows a cancer treatment postcode lottery:

