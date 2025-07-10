Taoiseach denies surgical hub for Sligo was part of Government formation deal

The Taoiseach has denied that a surgical hub for Sligo was part of a Government formation deal.

During an interview on Highland Radio, Minister of State Marian Harkin claimed the decision to locate the North West surgical hub in Sligo formed part of her negotiations during the Programme for Government.

Micheal Martin says Minister Harkin is strongly advocating for the facility to be developed in Sligo, but says he is aware of the representations being made by elected representatives in Donegal.

In response to Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn, Michael Martin confirmed that a decision has yet to be reached: