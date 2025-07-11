Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Our Friday Panel this week is Kathy Donaghey, Harry Walsh and Ben Harkin – we Palestinian kids being refused entry to Ireland, bonfires, yellow weather warnings, Bad Eddie and much more:

We hear how a Donegal film, focusing on members of the Roma community’s life in the county, is getting great recognition and there are calls for greater action to tackle dog attacks on farm animals:

We have live music featuring both Irish and Iraqi musicians, Shannen tries to keep Greg relevant and Corinne and Aine come in to public Highland Radio’s big bingo party night in August: