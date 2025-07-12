Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal Ladies retain All-Ireland Senior Football Championship status for 2026

Photo: Donegal LGFA on Facebook

Donegal have secured their place in the All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship for 2026 after a 2-15 to 1-12 win over Leitrim in Tubbercurry this afternoon.

Having led 2-07 to 1-05 at the break thanks to goals from Suzanne White and Jodie McFadden, James Daly’s side held off a spirited second-half from Leitrim to retain senior status for another year.

Crucially, Gaeil Fhanada’s Claire Friel saved a Leitrim penalty with just four points between the sides heading into the final stages.

PJ Lynch has the full time report from Tubbercurry…

