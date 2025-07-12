Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Kelly sets new National U20 400M record at Morton Games

Finn Valley AC’s Conor Kelly
Conor Kelly set a new National U20 400M record at the Morton Games yesterday evening.
The Finn Valley youngster ran home in a time of 45.85 seconds to finish 4th in the race which was won by Elian Larregina from Argentina.
Kelly’s previous best was 46.09.
After yesterday’s race, he told Athletics Ireland running a sub-46 second 400M was a big goal before his 18th birthday next week…
John Kelly also had a good day in the shotput event.
The Finn Valley AC man set a new season’s best by throwing 18.36m.
