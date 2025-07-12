Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Nationwide wave of defective concrete on way for Ireland – 100% Redress Party

The cracks are beginning to show as a nationwide wave of defective concrete coming down the line.

That is the warning from 100% Redress Party TD Charles Ward.

Speaking to Highland Radio News following a meeting with Derry and Strabane District Council, Deputy Ward said that 26 counites have undergone testing and many are finding themselves in the position Donegal was in several years ago.

The party says they are now in talks with a number of candidates across the island.

Deputy Ward said proper regulation of concrete products must be implemented:

