A red fire danger notice remains in place across the country this morning, with a risk of wildfires.

The IFA is warning people NOT to use barbeques or to smoke in the countryside, as it could cause untold damage.

The ‘extreme fire risk’ warning is in place until midday on Monday, as a high temperature warning takes effect for the whole country from midday today.

Irish Farmers’ Association President Francie Gorman says wildfires can spark very quickly: