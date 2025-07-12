Rhys Irwin on leading Supersport Championship: “I’ve had a great start to the year”

With one third of the season in the books, Rhys Irwin finds himself sitting in top spot in the Supersport Section of the 2025 British Superbike Championship.

The Kilmacrennan superbike racer is coming off the back of a fantastic weekend at Knockhill in Scotland where he won the sprint race on Saturday and followed up with an impressive fourth place finish in the race on Sunday.

Irwin called in to studio this week and spoke to Highland’s Oisin Kelly to give his thoughts on the season so far and his aspirations for the coming years…