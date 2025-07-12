Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Significant progress being made on the Burtonport Letterkenny Greenway – DCC

Members of Glenties Municipal District have been told this week that work has continued on the Burtonport to Letterkenny Greenway with significant progress made in the past few weeks.

Officials said they are at Phase 2 Options Selection point of the process, and the design team has finalised all of the Phase 2 project management requirements and deliverables.

They’ve now been approved by Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

On June 24th, TII issued gate approval for the latest stage of the process, together with permission to advance the project into Phase 3, Design and Environmental Evaluation.

Discussions will now be held with TII and the council’s technical advisors to determine the best and most efficient way to deliver the greenway project.

Given the scale and complexity of the project, officials say this may include phasing, with a view to bringing meaningful sections through the planning process and onto site at the earliest possible opportunity.

It comes as Letterkenny Milford Municipal District heard a call this week for work to begin bring the greenway out through Ballymacool, Conwal and Newmills, and on to Churchill and Gartan to meet up with the spur coming from Burtonport.

