Finn Harps unbeaten run came to an end on Friday night as they lost for the first time in six games, going down 3-1 to UCD in Dublin.

Conor Tourish scored Harps goal while there were debuts for Oran Brogan and Idir Zerrouk, and new keeper Lorenzo Puaia was also in the squad as back up to Corey Sheridan.

Both sides will clash again next Friday in the FAI Cup in Ballybofey.