UCD manager Willie O’Connor reflects on win over Finn Harps: “The third goal killed the game off”

UCD manager Willie O’Connor

UCD defeated Finn Harps 3-1 in the SSE Airtricity League First Division yesterday evening.

Conor Tourish equalised for Harps after Sean Brennan had put the home side 1-0 up after 16 minutes.

Kevin McHugh’s side were hit with a blow just before the half time whistle as Mikey McCullagh put UCD 2-1 up and Mikey Raggett netted the third five minutes into the second period.

After the game UCD boss Willie O’Connor said the third goal “killed the game”.

The Inishowen man spoke to Emmett Ryan at full time last night…

