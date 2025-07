“We’re very very proud of the girls” – James Daly

Donegal Ladies manager James Daly was full of praise for his young side after they retained their senior status with a six-point win over Leitrim in their relegation play-off in Sligo this afternoon.

Daly’s side held off a resurgent Leitrim to run out comfortable winners as goalkeeper Claire Friel pulled off a vital penalty save in the latter stages.

After the game, the Donegal boss spoke to PJ Lynch and said he was “very, very proud” of his players…

Eva Gallagher kicked 8 points for Donegal today…