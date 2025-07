Donegal have beaten Meath 3-26 to 0-15 in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Semi-Final at Croke Park this afternoon.

Jim McGuinness’ side led 0-13 to 0-08 at the break and second-half goals from Oisin Gallen, Ciaran Moore and Conor O’Donnell aided in putting the Royals to the sword.

Donegal will face Kerry in the All-Ireland SFC Final in a fortnight’s time.

Oisin Kelly, Brendan Devenney and Brendan Kilcoyne were live at full time for Highland Radio Sunday Sport…