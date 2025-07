Jim McGuinness has led Donegal to a fourth ever All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final and a first since 2014.

Donegal were 20-point winners over Meath at Croke Park this afternoon and will play Kerry in the decider in two weeks.

Kerry were the opponents eleven years ago when McGuinness saw his team beaten by the Kingdom in the final.

The Donegal boss said “it was a long road back” after today’s win…