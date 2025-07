Tyrone have bowed out of this year’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship at the semi-final stage after a 1-20 to 0-17 loss to Kerry in Croke Park yesterday evening.

The electric David Clifford was a thorn in the Red Hand County’s side throughout the match and ended with a personal tally of 1-08.

After the game, Tyrone boss Malachy O’Rourke said there are a lot of fires to put out in Kerry’s attack…