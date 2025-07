2012 All-Ireland winner and current selector Colm McFadden says “it’s great to be back in the final” after Donegal’s 3-26 to 0-15 win over Meath in this afternoon’s All-Ireland Semi-Final.

After losing at the semi-final stage last year against Galway, Donegal have gone one step further in 2025 and will take on Kerry in the All-Ireland SFC Final in a fortnight’s time.

McFadden spoke to Oisin Kelly after full time at GAA HQ today…