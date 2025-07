Michael Murphy put in another superb performance for Donegal in this afternoon’s win over Meath at Croke Park.

The Glenswilly man is one of only three players in the current squad that played in the 2014 All-Ireland Final against Kerry, along with Patrick McBrearty and Ryan McHugh.

Murphy spoke to the assembled media after today’s 20-point semi-final victory and described what it means for him to represent Donegal.

“Any time you get to represent this county of Donegal it’s a special time”…