“These are the days you dream of” – Player reaction from Donegal’s win over Meath

Donegal will play Kerry in this year’s All-Ireland Senior Football Final after a resounding 3-26 to 0-15 win over Meath at Croke Park today.

Oisin Gallen, Ciaran Moore and Conor O’Donnell hit second-half goals as Jim McGuinness’ side powered to a 20-point victory to book their place in the decider.

After the game, Caolan McColgan told Highland’s Oisin Kelly “these are the days you dream of”…

Finnbarr Roarty was Man Of The Match today.

The Naomh Conaill youngster said the team kept going for the full 70 minutes…

Carndonagh’s Conor O’Donnell hit Donegal’s third goal and says it’s going to be a “big two weeks ahead”…

St. Eunan’s clubman Shane O’Donnell said it was “a great performance all round”…