“These are the days you dream of” – Player reaction from Donegal’s win over Meath

Man Of The Match Finbarr Roarty

Donegal will play Kerry in this year’s All-Ireland Senior Football Final after a resounding 3-26 to 0-15 win over Meath at Croke Park today.

Oisin Gallen, Ciaran Moore and Conor O’Donnell hit second-half goals as Jim McGuinness’ side powered to a 20-point victory to book their place in the decider.

After the game, Caolan McColgan told Highland’s Oisin Kelly “these are the days you dream of”…

 

Finnbarr Roarty was Man Of The Match today.

The Naomh Conaill youngster said the team kept going for the full 70 minutes…

 

Carndonagh’s Conor O’Donnell hit Donegal’s third goal and says it’s going to be a “big two weeks ahead”…

 

St. Eunan’s clubman Shane O’Donnell said it was “a great performance all round”…

 

Conor O’Donnell
Shane O’Donnell

 

 

 

 

Top Stories

road closed
News, Top Stories

Road closure in place due to serious road collision in Derryfad

13 July 2025
fanadlighthouse
News, Top Stories

Fanad facing water shortages this evening and tomorrow

13 July 2025
Police 1
News

28 year old woman charged after serious assault in Derry

13 July 2025
518307639_1148015190692557_1862194870939314513_n (1)
News, Top Stories

Mulroy Coast Guard and Lough Swilly RNLI urging drivers to park responsibly

13 July 2025
