There has been a 26.3% decrease in the number of pubs in Donegal since 2005.

A new report commissioned by the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland (DIGI) shows 119 pubs have closed in the county within that time.

The figures also show there were 33 fewer pubs in Donegal last year than before the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019, a 9% decline.

Nationally, over 2,100 pubs have closed in the past 20 years, with research indicating a further 1,000 could follow suit over the next decade.