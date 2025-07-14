Donegal boxer on Team Ireland for World Boxing Championships in Liverpool

The Team Ireland team to contest IABA’s inaugural World Boxing event, the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, from September 4th to 14th, has been named – and includes Olympians, World and European medalists.

There is one Donegal boxer involved, Matthew McCole (above in red) of Illies Golden Glove BC who will compete at 70kg.

The 17 strong team are drawn from Belfast (2), Donegal (1), Dublin (4), Galway (2), Offaly (1), Roscommon (2), Sligo/Leitrim (1), Waterford (2), Westmeath (1), Wicklow (1) and were all were crowned 2025 Elite Competition champions on June 4th at Belfast’s Girdwood Community Hub.

That competition was the first to take place within IABA at World Boxing weights and was staged with the collaboration and support of IABA’s Central Council, led by President Anto Donnelly, and Ulster and Antrim regional councils.

The team includes Paris Olympians Daina Moorehouse (51kg), Jenny Lehane (54kg), Grainne Walsh (65kg), Dean Clancy (65kg) and Jack Marley (90kg), alongside double Olympians Michaela Walsh (57kg) and Aoife O’Rourke (75kg). Aoife’s sister Lisa (70kg), who won World silver in March alongside her sibling, has also been named. So too have 2024 European U23 medalists Louis Rooney (50kg), Patsy Joyce (55kg) and Martin McDonagh (90+kg)