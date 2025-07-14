Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Former Donegal footballer impresses importance of Palestine visit on Taoiseach and GAA President

The GAA and Government must do everything they can to ensure children travelling from Gaza to Donegal are allowed to come to Ireland.

That’s according to former Donegal footballer and commentator Brendan Devenney.

It’s after visas 47 people from the West Bank, including 33 children had their applications were turned down by the Irish Immigration Service due to “insufficient documentation”.

At yesterday’s All-Ireland Semi Final in Croke Park, Brendan had the opportunity to speak with GAA President Jarlaith Burns and Taoiseach Micheal Martin about the issue.

He says the group is due to travel tomorrow so something needs to be done soon:

