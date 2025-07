Ireland’s first ever mass exhumation is set to begin today at the former mother and baby home in Tuam in County Galway.

It’s believed the remains of almost 800 children and babies, who died at the home between 1925 and 1961, are buried on the site.

A team of international experts will begin excavating the site on the Dublin Road – it’s expected to take up to two years to complete.

Alison O’Reilly from the Irish Examiner broke the story in 2014 – she says today has been a long time coming: