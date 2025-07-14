Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Joel Bradley Walsh extends Finn Harps contract

Joel Bradley Walsh signs a contract extension for Finn Harps and is pictured with Kevin McHugh, Head Coach of Finn Harps at Finn Park in Ballybofey. Photo by Clare McCahill

Joel Bradley-Walsh has signed a contract extension at Finn Harps for next season.

The Finn Harps Academy graduate returned to Finn Park in January of this year and has become a regular fixture in the Harps backline, making 16 appearances so far this season.

Kevin McHugh told club media: “I’m delighted to get Joel signed up for 2026. His ability was never in doubt, now he’s beginning to see the levels you need to train at and look after yourself to bring consistency to his game week in and week out.

It’s really important we have local players at the core of our squad, and being from the Finn Valley area makes a huge difference too. He knows what the club means to fans and he will help us drive standards up from within and being another player to come from our Academy, is showing another example of how the pathway can work if you’re willing to put in the hard work.”

Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Water conservation measures being implemented in Lifford tonight

14 July 2025
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituary Notices on Monday July 14th

14 July 2025
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituary Notices on Monday July 14th

14 July 2025
central criminal court
News, Top Stories

Man pleads not guilty to the manslaughter of Sligo farmer

14 July 2025
News, Audio, Top Stories

Allowing pharmacists to prescribe for minor illnesses would improve health service – IPU

14 July 2025
News, Audio, Top Stories

Allowing pharmacists to prescribe for minor illnesses would improve health service – IPU

14 July 2025
Advertisement

