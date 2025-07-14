Relive Donegal’s exhilarating All Ireland Semi Final victory – Listen back to Highland’s commentary

Donegal will play Kerry in the 2025 All Ireland Football decider. It’s just a fourth ever appearance for Donegal in the final and a second final meeting against the Kingdom.

There is lots of reaction pieces from the players available now in the sport section of our website highlandradio.com.

Oisín Gallen, Ciarán Moore, and Conor O’Donnell all found the net as the Ulster champions brushed Meath aside by 20-points in yesterday’s semi-final.