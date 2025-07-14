Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Relive Donegal’s exhilarating All Ireland Semi Final victory – Listen back to Highland’s commentary

Donegal will play Kerry in the 2025 All Ireland Football decider. It’s just a fourth ever appearance for Donegal in the final and a second final meeting against the Kingdom.

There is lots of reaction pieces from the players available now in the sport section of our website highlandradio.com.

Oisín Gallen, Ciarán Moore, and Conor O’Donnell all found the net as the Ulster champions brushed Meath aside by 20-points in yesterday’s semi-final.

Listen back to Highland Radio’s commentary from the game with Oisin Kelly, Brendan Devenney, Brendan Kilcoyne and Michael McMullan:

IPU National Pharmacy Conference 26th-27th April at Radisson Blu Hotel, Athlone Co. Westmeath. Pictured was President of The Irish Pharmacy Union Tom Murray. Picture Jason Clarke
News, Audio, Top Stories

Allowing pharmacists to prescribe for minor illnesses would improve health service – IPU

14 July 2025
motorcycle speeding
News

Two motorcyclists caught speeding in Donegal Town

14 July 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 July 2025
Brendan Palestine
News, Audio, Top Stories

Former Donegal footballer impresses importance of Palestine visit on Taoiseach and GAA President

14 July 2025
Advertisement

